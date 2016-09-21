Golf day tees up cash for two charities

Willow Valley Golf Club in Brighouse played host to Barratt Developments West Yorkshire’s annual charity golf day, which raised £5,760 for two good causes.

The event saw 19 teams descend on the fairways and greens of Willow Valley Golf Club to drive, chip and putt their way around the Brighouse course.

All funds raised from the day are being equally split between Leeds based St Gemma’s Hospice, and national charity the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

In addition to playing 18 holes, the participants also took part in an auction to raise further funds.

The event was open to anyone wishing to assist Barratt and David Wilson Homes in supporting its chosen causes, with many organisations that maintain a close working relationship with the housebuilder choosing to take part.

ARP Associates were awarded the winner’s trophies.

Ian Ruthven, managing director for Barratt Developments’ West Yorkshire division, commented: “We’re thrilled at how successful our charity golf day has proven and are incredibly proud to have raised £5,760 for two very worthy causes.

“We’re always looking for new ways to help those less fortunate than ourselves, and the funds raised from our golf day will go directly to the two very deserving charities we’ve chosen.

“It was great to see so many people out on the course in the name of charity, but also getting competitive to shoot as low a score as possible.

“We’d like to thank all of the individuals and organisations for taking part and helping to ensure the day was a success.”

The Barratt Group achieved the maximum five-star rating in the annual Home Builders Federation customer satisfaction survey.