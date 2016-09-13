Brighouse firm in line for national award

A property law firm based in Hipperholme has been named as a finalist in the Best Small Conveyancing Firm category of the Law Firm Services Awards 2016.

Being an award finalist is the latest accomplishment for the company after two employees also celebrated distinction marks in their council for licensed conveyancers qualification.

Valerie formed her own company in 2007 and has been practicing in conveyancing for nearly 30 years.

Her office is based in Hipperholme above the Co-op, where she deals with the sale and purchase of residential and commercial property; she can offers advice on the legal aspect of remortgages, transfer of equity, and land/property advice relating to boundaries.

Valerie said: “We’re delighted to be finalists for this award as we have not only survived the tough market during the recession but we have grown and improved our business to provide a high level service to our clients who are moving house.

“The legal process of moving house can be quite emotional and it is important that we deliver a high quality of customer service.

“We get a lot of thank you cards from clients and have fantastic feedback from our customer survey, but being an award finalist is fantastic recognition for all the hard work that we all put in.”

Debbie Sheard from the Law Firm Services Awards explained, “We’ve received lots of nominations this year and the standard is high reflecting the high level of customer service all law firms are having to deliver now more than ever in the digital age.”

The winner will be announced at the Law Firm Services conference in September.