Brownlee brothers pledge support to Ross Smith Foundation

The fourth annual dinner to support the Ross Smith Foundation took place at Brighouse Sports Club and was a massive success with over 130 in attendance.

The Trustees of the foundation were overwhelmed with the generosity of the superb donations to the auction and raffle as well as the support from local businesses.

This all combined to raise over £4,000 on the night.

Two of the highlights at the dinner were the announcement that Richard Hartley had successfully climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in June this year and raised a massive £3,500 for the charity.

Alistair and Jonny Brownlee have also pledged their support for the charity, and they supplied a signed triathlon suit for the auction to help boost funds.

Footballers from Shelf are running a marathon in York next month and have already raised over £1,500 on JustGiving for the charity as "The Friends of Ross Smith". Their target is £3,000.

The charity continues to support Overgate Hospice as well as young people with cancer. Over the next twelve months, the intention is to extend this to grassroots football.