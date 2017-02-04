Brighouse Town Ladies gear up for biggest match in their history

They are one of the biggest success stories of women’s sport in Calderdale and this weekend, they will face the biggest test in their history.

Excitement is building ahead of Sunday’s women’s FA Cup match between premier league team Brighouse Town Ladies and their super league opponents Everton Ladies.

Manager Rob Mitchell said it was a big moment for the team and around 40 mascots would be out on the pitch on Sunday.

“Everyone is really looking forward to it - it’s the biggest game a lot of them will have played.

“We’re really hoping people will come along to show their support.”

Annabelle Cass, 22, captains the Brighouse team.

She said: “It’s a big deal. It’s going to be a fantastic day and I hope we’ll get a really big crowd.

“It’s a great opportunity to play professional players.

“There should be a really good atmosphere and all our family and friends are coming to watch.”

And on the team’s chances of winning against the top flight Toffees, she said: “Never say never, if we play our best.

“We have some absolutely class players.”

Annabelle, who has played football since she was a young girl, says she hopes her two-and-a-half year old daughter Esme will follow in her footsteps.

She said: “It’s a great game for women to play - there’s the fitness benefits, the social side as you meet so many different people.

“It’s just a brilliant hobby to have.”

Speaking about women’s matches, Rob added: “The whole atmosphere is really good, there’s a family atmosphere.”