Brighouse slimmers impress TV presenter

A group of Slimming World consultants from Brighouse have got the magic touch when it comes to weight loss this New Year, according to TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

The team, who run Slimming World groups in Brighouse, was delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Stephen when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

He co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Slimming World consultant, Shirley Blackburn, said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our members.

“They’ve lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2016, with many of them making their weight loss dreams come true by hitting their target weight, improving their health and confidence, and more.”

Stephen, who presents Britain’s Got More Talent, said: “The stories I heard from people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out – were so inspirational.

“So many slimmers talked about how their weight loss has allowed them to start really living and be the people that they always dreamed of being – doing things they previously thought they couldn’t, from running for miles to playing with their children and grandchildren.”