Brighouse school receives grant for new educational kitchen

A grant of £24,741 has been awarded by DM Thomas Foundation for Young People to The William Henry Smith School in Brighouse to fund a new kitchen for cooking lessons.

The school for boys experiencing social, emotional and mental health difficulties aims to create a caring, secure, stimulating and flexible learning environment.

Students currently learn about the journey from farm to fork and the school grows a variety of vegetables, have kept hens for eggs and hand reared piglets for free-range pork.

The new classroom will allow students to move on to the next stage and they will be able to participate in regular cooking lessons.

Students will have the opportunity to develop vocational qualifications and skills for life and an understanding of healthy living and nutrition. Caroline Booth, Vice Principal of The William Henry Smith School said: “A fit for purpose home economics classroom is something that the student’s asked us to invest in via our student council.

“We are therefore thrilled to find out that we have been awarded a grant to enable us to redevelop a much underused space in the school.”