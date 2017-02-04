Brighouse High says farewell to a former colleague

One hundred prefects lined the drive of Brighouse High School to form a guard of honour for the cortege of former long serving member of staff Joyce Day.

Teachers and support staff joined the group to pay respects to Joyce, who died on Boxing Day.

The cortege made a special detour through the grounds of Brighouse High on their way to the funeral at the Central Methodist Church on Friday 20 January. Joyce was caretaker at Brighouse High School from its opening in 1984.

She lived in the bungalow with husband Les and worked at the school for 34 years until her retirement in 2011.

Joyce was a real character; known for her high standards in maintaining the school buildings and for her sense of humour and positive relationships with students and staff.

Even after her retirement she maintained links with school and was a frequent visitor.

Outside school Joyce was well known for her fundraising efforts for community causes such as the Overgate hospice; she also supported the annual Senior Citizens Christmas Party at Brighouse High for many years. Joyce was always in charge of putting together the fantastic Christmas hampers and of organising the games of bingo!

Joyce’s last visit to the school was to attend the party on 16 December 2016.

The Central Methodist church was packed with Joyce’s family, friends and former colleagues who came along to pay their respects and celebrate her life.

Anneka Barker, Joyce’s granddaughter, spoke on behalf of the family and recalled fond and happy memories of her gran.

Joyce is survived by her four children, six grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

The Brighouse community has lost a character.