Brides-to-be wanted for a brand new Channel 5 programme

Are you getting married before the end of next month?

Crackit Productions are making a brand-new show “Bring on the Bride” about wedding planning for Channel 5* and are looking for brides-to-be that are getting married by the end of March 2017 to take part.

The show follows the ups and downs of planning a wedding (the last-minute things, like decorating the venue, final dress fitting, hair and makeup,) and are looking to capture the heart-warming moments at the end when everything comes together on the big day.

The series aims to be fast paced and fun with plenty of uplifting moments. The idea is to capture all the hard work that goes into a wedding but show why it’s all worth it in the end. It will be glossy and lively, and hopefully become a celebrated wedding series.

What do they want?

They would only need to film with the happy couple for three days (including the wedding day).

Their crew only consists of two, maybe three people and they aim to be as unobtrusive as possible.

If there are any couples interested, email jules.cullip@crackitproductions.co.uk or call 0203 761 4728.