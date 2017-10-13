Body found in blazing car in Calderdale village

A body has been found in a burned out car parked on the side of the road in Ripponden.

Police were called by the fire service to Blue Ball Road at about 11.13am yesterday (Thursday) to a report of a car on fire.

Emergency services attended and found a fire damaged car at the scene. The body of an adult was found inside.

Local road closures were put in place while the body and vehicle were recovered.

A post mortem examination will be conducted and enquiries are ongoing today to determine the circumstances of what took place.