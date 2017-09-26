Bloomin’ marvellous displays at annual flower festival

There were plenty of brilliant blooms and fantastic floral displays at Central Methodist Church in Brighouse during their annual flower festival.

The four day event had the theme of ‘Onwards and Upwards’ and featured a number of intricate and colourful displays.

Onwards and Upwards Flower Festival at Central Methodist Church, Brighouse. Susan Yates with her display.

There was also a gala concert which featured music from the Clifton Handbell Ringers and the Marsh Ladies Choir.

