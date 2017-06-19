Biggest festival yet for Brodstock

It was the biggest year yet for the Brodstock Music Festival, with all 3,000 available tickets sold out weeks in advance and around 6,000 people on the field at a time.

Angela Curran, a member of the Brighouse Friends of Overgate who helped to organise the festival, said it was all thanks to all the amazing bands who performed, as well as the many volunteers who helped make it happen.

Festival goers at Brodstock Music Festival 2017

She added: “I’m very proud of the community we live in, because if it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t have the festival. We’ve had so many comments. ‘Next year, please’. ‘Awesome day’. ‘Best festival yet’.”

Angela also praised Old Brodleians Rugby Club, who helped to host the event, saying: “Old Brod are an incredible team to work with and we couldn’t have done it without them.”

Brodstock Music Festival 2017

At the sound desk at Brodstock Music Festival

Jump Jive and Wail performing at Brodstock Music Festival 2017

One of the singers performing at Brodstock Music Festival 2017

Festival goers dancing at Brodstock Music Festival 2017

Festival goers at Brodstock Music Festival 2017