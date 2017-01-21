Bid to improve residents’ health

Organisations and community groups have an extended chance to improve the health and well being of Rastrick residents.

Now in its third year the Voice Your Choice scheme enables groups to come forward and apply for funding from Rastrick Big Local.

The partnership has now decided to extend the deadline for interested parties who want to implement projects that willimprove health and well being.

Peter Edwards from Rastrick Big Local said: “As we move towards the deadline for assembling a range of proposals that local residents will be able to vote for Rastrick Big Local Partnership has been keeping an eye on progress .

“With a limited number of proposals having been received and feedback from potential bid applicants suggesting that more time is needed in order to put forward well thought through bids, the Partnership Group has decided to extend the deadline to April 9.”

For details contact Danny Leech on danny.leechrblvyc@gmail.com or 07544 684954