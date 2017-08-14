Art circle enjoys demo of perspective in buildings

Brighouse Art Circle members enjoyed an interesting demonstration on perspective in buildings by artist and tutor Clive Wylie at their meeting last week.

He painted a Cumbrian town scene whilst informing members of his methods and techniques.

Tonight (Thursday) there will be a workshop based on holiday photos.

On Thursday 24 August at 7.30pm there will be a costume model and on 31 August there will be a demonstration combined with workshop on making clay figures.

Anyone who is looking for a new hobby is invited to attend the meetings of the Brighouse Art Circle.

Meetings are held every Thursday at Waring Green Community Cente at 7.30pm and in the summer months there are outside painting sessions.

The group take part in a variety of demonstrations, workshops, costume models and exhibitions and once a month they hold a life model session.

Anyone who is interested in joining the group can phone Geoff on 01484 712947 or visit www.brighouseartcircle.co.uk or www.facebook.com/BrighouseArtCircle for more details.