Army bomb squad called as device found after arson attack on West Yorkshire restaurant

AN ARMY bomb disposal team has carried out a controlled explosion on a device found in a bin at a restaurant in Bradford tonight following a suspected arson attack.

Police said the device was "possibly a battery or mobile triggered device" which is believed to have been used to start a fire at Rajas restaurant at 1242 Leeds Road Bradford this morning. (Mon March 6)

Inspector Carlton Young of West Yorkshire Police said fire crews were called to the restaurant this morning after the owner discovered smouldering paper in front of the counter after opening up at 11am.

West Yorkshire Fire Service alerted police just before 11.30am and an investigation was launched.

Insp Young said the fire investigator and police scenes of crime officers discovered an "electronic looking device" item in a bin at the restaurant at 3.15pm this afternoon.

An Army bomb disposal team from Catterick was called and carried out a controlled explosion at the restaurant at around 7pm tonight.

Insp Young said: "It was possibly a battery or mobile triggered device. There is no suggestion there was any explosives, just an item believed to have been used to start the fire."

Call West Yorkshire Police on 101 with information.