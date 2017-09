Relatives of an elderly woman from Halifax who died this weekend are being urged to come forward.

Anne Ferins, from Halifax, died at her home in Ovenden Way on Sunday.

Police said the 77-year-old died of natural causes.

Coroners are now searching for any relatives of Ms Ferins to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coroner’s Officer Cat Sanderson on 01274 376 772.