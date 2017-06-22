All things French in West Yorkshire at Todmorden venue on Saturday

ALLEZ! French Day is returning to West Yorkshire for a third year and this time around it takes place in Todmorden!

The Golden Lion pub in Fielden Square, close to the town centre, is hosting the event which aims to give people the chance to experience French language and culture differently and celebrate francophone culture with a lot of bilingual activities, talks, music, games for children and adults.

It takes place from 11.30am to 8pm, on Saturday, June 24.

All the activities will be run by French natives or English French speakers who are based in Yorkshire and who are specialised in a domain which has a link with France.

Organisers say: “But mainly the motivation behind this is a will to create bonds between English and French people. We will be pleased to see you coming to celebrate the French Day with us.”

The event is returning to the county for the third year, with the first two events having been held at venues in Leeds.

For visitors travelling from out of town, the pub is a couple of minutes’ walk from Todmorden’s bus and train stations.