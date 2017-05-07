All revved up with the classics

The Rotary club of Sowerby Bridge’s fourth annual Classic Bike and Scooter Show promises to be bigger and better than before.

It takes place on Sunday, May 28 from 10.30am - 4pm at The Wharf, Sowerby Bridge.

Pre 1980 scooters and bikes can be entered into the show with 16 categories – there is a new one this year: post 1980 modern classics and custom bikes. Go to www.rotarysowerbybridge.org for all entry details and more about the event.

One of the star exhibits will be a Russian Ice Speedway bike formally owned by a world championship runner up. The two valve Jawa engine bike specially built for the sport has 350 28mm spikes in the tyres to grip the ice.

Organisers are running a raffle with a top prize of £500. Proceeds go to Rotary charities including Age (UK) Calderdale & Kirklees, and Calder Valley Search & Rescue Team (CVRST).

Additional attractions on the day include food stalls, a tombola, game stands, bike related stalls such as hand painted leather jackets and waistcoats and a free cinema showing documentaries and films of classic bikes.

A number of ex speedway riders will be at the event including former British champions and World Championships finalists plus memorabilia from Bradford and Halifax speedway clubs.

And the Yorkshire Branch of the Norton Owners Club will be again showing a variety of models on their club stand. Entry to the event is £5 for adults with children under 12 going free.