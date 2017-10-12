A proud moment as young Douglas leads Wilson family over new bridge at Copley in Halifax

It was a proud moment for young Douglas Wilson as he led members of his family over the new bridge at Copley, Halifax, re-named Wilson Bridge after his grandfather Graham.

The 185-year-old Copley Bridge was washed out by the devastating flooding of Boxing Day 2015 and Mayor of Calerdale Coun Ferman Ali officially opened the bridge with Wilson family members.

The late Graham Wilson, honoured by the rebuilt bridge at Copley, Halifax, being renamed Wilson Bridge after him

The bridge is named after Graham, who lived at the adjacent toll house for many years until his recent death.

At the special event, which included a speech by Calderdale Council’s leader Coun Tim Swift, the Wilson family led a public tour of the toll house following the ribbon cutting.

Children from Copley Primary School, Halifax, and members of the local community chose to name the bridge, reconnecting two sides of the valley, after Mr Wilson.

Some of the original stone was incorporated into the new bridge’s design. It is made of three steel sections to make it stronger - these were lifted into place in September by a 350-tonne crane.

Rebuilding work was financed by the Department of Transport flood recovery funding, and the bridge provides an access for pedestrians, horses and non-motorised vehicles.

A new plaque and stone pillar contain its new name and fittingly the Wilson family took the first steps across the bridge.