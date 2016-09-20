A Lidl taster of things to come in Brighouse

Developers for a new budget supermarket in Brighouse have said they are looking forward to starting work on the Lidl of the Future store.

The new supermarket will be built on Wakefield Road following permission by planning officers at Calderdale Council being granted.

Construction work will start early in the new year and the store will create 40 new jobs when opened in Spring 2018.

Lidl UK’s Regional Head of Property, Nick Harvey, said: “We could not be more delighted to have received planning permission, and look forward to getting started on construction.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the local community for their continued support, and very much look forward to opening our doors and offering our fresh, quality, great value products in the not too distant future.”

The multi-million pound investment will see Lidl build a sustainable 1,424m² store on the 7,241m² on the former Clifton Bridge Works and Robin Hood pub site.

Along with its cutting edge design, the ‘Lidl of the Future’ store will also go a step further to streamline processes and maximise efficiency and reduce its environmental impact.

The building reduces the CO2 emission rate by over 20 per cent when compared with a building of the same type, size and use; that’s circa 40 tons of CO2a year, which is equivalent to flying a jumbo jet over 700 miles.

The fully glass fronted façade maximises natural daylight entering the building, whilst sensor controlled exterior sun blinds automatically operate to mitigate the effects of unwanted heat from solar gain.

The supermarket will also boast facilities including an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing facilities, customer toilets, baby changing facilities and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

Lidl, which was crowned ‘Best Supermarket 2016’ by readers of Good Housekeeping.

The new store in Brighouse will add to Lidl’s existing store portfolio of 630, and will form part of the company’s growth plans which hope to see this increase to 1,500 store in the future.

The development on Wood Street and Grove Street will sit in between Sainsburys and Tesco on Bradford Road.

