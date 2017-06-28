£2 million funding and places in Arts Council’s National Portfolio for Calderdale arts organisations

THREE CALDERDALE organisations are will receive more than £2 million of funding between them from Arts Council England over the next four years.

The three organisations are included in the Arts Council’s National Portfolio, a status which effectively guarantees funding from 2018-2022.

Two are theatre organisations based at Dean Clough, Halifax, Northern Broadsides Theatre and IOU Theatre, and the third is the newly renovated and fully re-opened Square Chapel Arts Centre, also in Halifax.

Northern Broadsides, founded by actor Barrie Rutter who is also its artistic director, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and has been awarded £1,021,148 for the four-year period.

IOU Theatre is a thriving business and arts community whose studio is a work space which includes artist training and development and has been awarded £740,000.

And Square Chapel Arts Centre, whose £6.6 million full refurbishment was unveiled this month, will receive £624,204.

Square Chapel director David McQuillan welcomed the news and thanked the Arts Council for its support which had always been vital to the growth and development of the 18th century Square Road chapel, which had been bought by its four founders in an almost ruined state for £25 almost 30 years ago.

Mr McQuillan said the money, £156,051 per year, would be put to good use, benefitting town and wider community.

“We have an exciting and beautifully designed building to share with the community around us. We’ll play a significant role in changing this part of town, creating a unique destination that will draw visitors from a wider area; a creative vibrant economy with a thriving night-time economy.

“Halifax is a wonderful town and it deserves to be seen and enjoyed by more people. We are rightly proud and excited about attracting these people.

“We’re thrilled to be recognised again by the Arts Council for the important role that we play alongside out fellow Calderdale and Yorkshire National Portfolio Organisations in establishing a genuinely innovative cultural offer here in our part of the country.

“Support from the Arts Council has always been vital to the growth and development of Square Chapel along with support from Calderdale Council and, of course, our brilliant local community.”