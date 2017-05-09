106 and counting - Gladys celebrates birthday milestone in style

A great grandmother who has lived through two World War, the Russian Revolution and four monarchs is celebrating her 106th birthday.

Gladys May Wedgeworth celebrated the day in style at Rastrick Hall and Grange on May 5.

The grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of thirteen celebrated at the home with her son Michael, her daughter Christine and their partners.

The home organised a tranquil morning of tea and cake with Gladys’s many friends in the home, before a vibrant afternoon of singing and dancing with entertainer Trevor Woodhead.

Gladys has lived at Rastrick Hall since 2013 and regularly joins in with the daily activities running in the home. As a keen baker, she often takes part in the home’s monthly baking club and in their most recent session, Gladys tried her hand at making pizzas, something she had never done before.

Joanne Davy, Home Manager, said “Gladys is a vivacious member of Rastrick Hall & Grange and we were extremely excited to celebrate such a significant birthday with her and her family. Gladys has many friends in the home, not just with the other residents but also with the staff. Everyone had a fantastic day.”

The former Sunday school teacher was born in Little Horton, Bradford, and was the youngest of seven children.

Along with her five sisters and elder brother, Gladys regularly attended Horton Moravian Church and Sunday school, where she became part of the choir and performed in concerts and plays.