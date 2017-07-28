Victorian splendour in Elland

Northgate are pleased to bring to the market this beautiful three double bedroomed, double fronted semi-detached Victorian property in the sought after area of Elland.

This stunning home comprises: entrance hall, two lounges, beautiful kitchen, dining room, utility and downstairs WC.

To the first floor are three good sized bedrooms and a house bathroom. The master bedroom has a large private balcony and en-suite facilities.

The home is complete with fantastic outside space with a large parking area to the rear, which also houses the double garage. To the side elevation is a large lawned area where the Jacuzzi is nicely positioned. There is a large lawned area to the front elevation which includes a patio area accessible from the front entrance of the house, making this a spectacular area for relaxation or wining and dining.

It is the opinion of the agent that this stunning home really does have to be viewed to appreciate the size and finish to the property.

Call the office on 01484 712300 to arrange a viewing.