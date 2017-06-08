Spacious bungalow in Brighouse

This large family sized bungalow has had some minor adaptations to accommodate people with disabilities, although this does not detract from the fact that this is a wonderful family sized home, ideal for the larger family.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: large conservatory style entrance lobby; inner lobby; inner hallway with feature arched window into the lounge; very large family lounge which is open to the conservatory making the full length of this main reception room nearly 30 feet long, allowing lots of natural light, a coal effect gas fire is set within a feature oak mantle fireplace; bright attractive dining room with two feature recess wall arches and sliding patio doors leading out onto the large private patio gardens; well-planned and fitted modern kitchen with a range of white high gloss units with black granite worktops and integrated appliances; utility room; inner hallway; master bedroom with en-suite shower room; house bathroom; two further bedrooms and a study/occasional fourth bedroom which would also make an ideal teenage pad with access to an en-suite dressing room /WC.

There is also access to a loft room which has low headroom but has been used as a former playroom/occasional fifth bedroom. There is also an en-suite cloakroom/WC with Velux roof light.

Outside; a driveway with low shrub border and black metal railings leads to the attached garage. Steps lead down to the side gardens with tall hedged borders. To the rear is a wonderful elevated decking area with access to the very large patio gardens with feature lighting and a brick built barbecue area.

The agent strongly advises an internal viewing to fully appreciate the room dimensions of this wonderful family home.