New build home in Hipperholme

Individually designed with pure luxury in mind

One of five, individually designed detached properties set within a modern development. Finished to the highest of standards, boasting all the features associated with modern contemporary living.

This spectacular development offering large family sized accommodation split over three levels is on the outskirts of Brighouse town centre and only a short distance from Hipperholme village and local amenities.

The accommodation briefly comprises on the ground floor: entrance hall, cloakroom/WC, lounge, dining room open-plan with luxury kitchen. To the first floor: three double bedrooms, one being en-suite, and an exceptional house bathroom. The master suite is situated on the whole of the second floor with luxurious en-suite facilities. Outside: gardens, driveway and an integral garage.

It is the opinion of the agent that properties of this square footage, design and high end finish rarely come on the market in this location, therefore they recommend an early viewing of this fabulous family home.

Address: Old Cottage Close, Hipperholme

Price: £410,000

Agent: www.benjaminfitzpatrick.co.uk