Happy days at Brighouse Model Railway Society

Over the years there have been many organisations, clubs and societies started in and around Brighouse. Whilst some are still very active, others for various reasons, often having been in existence for many years take the decision it is time to close down or merge with another club. This week’s featured photograph is one of those clubs.

The Brighouse Model Railway Society was started in the 1980s and held its meetings in the basement at the St Joseph centre Brighouse.

It held open days attracting people from far and wide, all with the same interest in model railway systems. These days were also the opportunity of perhaps recruiting some new members into the society.

The photograph shows some of the members at one of the St Joseph’s club room open days. From left to right: Alec Oldroyd, Harry Bentley, Gerry Booker - treasurer, John Womersley - secretary, David Ayrton and Les Armitage.

John Womersley recalls that the club was running for about 25 years and closed about 10 years ago. The club and members in at that time merged with the Halifax Model Railway Society. This club is still running and further information can be found on its website www.halifaxmrc.co.uk and like most clubs and organisations is always pleased to see potential new members on one of its meeting nights.