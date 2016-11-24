Good Times

It was a great night at Jeremys to celebrate their third birthday last Saturday with people entering into the spirit of the beach party theme.

The Bacardi pop up bar was a success with customers enjoying cocktails and Bacardi-based shots.

There was live music from Carly and the Kicks who were the band that played on the official opening night three years ago.

For the Victorian Weekend in Brighouse, Jeremys is offering mulled wine and home made hearty meals to warm you up after browsing around the market.

The live music kicks off on Friday night with the Funk Lockers playing funk, soul and Motown.

Saturday sees the return of Bad Asteroids playing pop, funk and soul.

On Sunday afternoon from 4pm they have the acoustic duo Keystone.

Tickets for New Year’s Eve are now available at the bar or online. Bootylicious will be providing great party music and you will receive a glass of Prosecco and canapés all for £15 a head. Ring 01484 719819 for more details or to reserve tickets.

Red Rooster

At the Red Rooster at Brookfoot on Saturday night they have the unusually named band Sex Shop Ram Raid from 9pm. They play a mix of rock, pop, R&B, funk and soul. They have shipped in more Cumbrian real ales with Windermere Pale Ale available alongside Hawkshead Brewery’s Lakeland Gold.

You will be able to order a drink free of charge at tonight’s curry night at which you can eat as much as you can for £7.50 and that complimentary tipple.

The George

This Friday at The George they have live music from The Detours, who are a fantastic local band playing everything from The Clash, Madness, The Specials, The Beat, The Jam and Elvis Costello.

Millers Bar

This Saturday evening at Millers Bar they have live music from Bootylicious giving them a big band night to also celebrate their second birthday.

The band does disco and funk covers from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Daft Punk, Michael Jackson and many more.

Starting from the first Sunday in December, Millers will have its own Santa’s grotto in their garden.

Each child can visit Santa in his grotto and receive a gift.

It is £5 per child running each Sunday in December before Christmas Day. Booking in advance required, 1pm till 4pm on the following dates - December 4,11 and 18.

The Barge

At The Barge this weekend they have their weekly jam session tonight plus free pool, followed on Friday night with a band called Start. On Saturday there is live music from Delirium and Sunday’s rock and roll band is Deke Rivers.