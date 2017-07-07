Four bedroom semi-detached family home

Large rear garden with decking area enjoying stunning open views

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: spacious entrance hall; cloakroom/WC; generously proportioned lounge with an attractive wood burner to the chimney breast; dining room with French doors leading to the rear decking; breakfast kitchen fitted with a range of high gloss white base and wall units and a breakfast bar, appliances include a split-level cooker with a ceramic hob and pull out extractor hood, built-in electric oven and a integral fridge freezer; ground floor bedroom four/snug. There is oak flooring to the majority of the ground floor. To the first floor: landing; three good sized bedrooms, and a large family bathroom with a modern three-piece suite.

Outside; a large block paved driveway to the front extends to the side and leads to the garage. The rear garden is extensive, with a large decking area with fantastic panoramic views over Brighouse and beyond, a large lawned garden, tree house and a garden shed.