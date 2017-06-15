Family sized detached in Bradley, Huddersfield

This modern, three/four bedroom detached family home is situated on a quiet residential street in the sought after area of Bradley, Huddersfield. Ideally located for well regarded schools, local amenities and transport links to the motorways and town centre.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: entrance hall, cloakroom/WC, lounge with bay window to the front and a marble effect fireplace with Living Flame effect electric fire, fitted dining kitchen with electric oven/gas hob/extractor hood and French doors leading out to the rear garden, the integral garage has been converted into a utility room and additional living space currently being used as a fourth bedroom. To the first floor: landing with a useful storage cupboard and access to the roof space, master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, two further bedrooms (one with fitted wardrobes) and a family bathroom with a white three-piece suite.

Externally the property benefits from good sized gardens to the front and rear, with a driveway for off-road parking.

No upward chain.