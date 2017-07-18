Echoes of the past: Where was this cart travelling to?

There have been a few changes since this photograph was taken. Looking at the road surface of what is Bradford Road, outside the small row of shops which today would includes M & A Locks. There is no sign of the tramcar tracks, which were laid for the first tramcar of 1904.

The horse looks as though it is being steered to its right. Could this be as we know it today, the wrong way up Commercial Street? Or up what was in 1893 called Lower Bonegate, which ran parallel behind Commercial Street?

Where ever the driver is taking his cart it was the transport of the day.