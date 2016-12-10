Echoes of the past: When was the last time snow fell on Christmas Day?

When was the last time there was snow on Christmas Day? According to one website it was 2010. That is a year I, and no doubt many others will like to forget.No, not just because of the snow, but the freezing temperatures at night that were so low it froze the water outlet pipe on many condensing boiler systems. I was one of those and could not find any pipe lagging for miles around. ‘Once bitten twice shy’, as the saying goes, I already have mine just in case. Although the weather forecasters say the chances of snow this Christmas Day are very low. .... but they have been known to get it wrong sometimes.This snowy scene dates back to February 1991- 25 years ago. With children and parents making their way to school, judging by the bags they are carrying.

Sixty years ago when we broke up for the Christmas school holidays it always seemed to snow the following day and then miraculously disappear the day we went back after the holidays. Sledging was everyday back then - but based on the amount of snow we get these days those old fashioned sledges with the metal runners will be well rusted now through lack of use.