Echoes of the past: What were the derelict buildings on Wakefield Road used for?

Last week’s photograph showing the Armytage Industrial Estate prompted an interesting email from local Echo reader Paul Marshall.

Paul recalls from his younger days regularly walking on Sunday afternoons along Wakefield Road with his parents and going up Coal Pit Lane to visit relatives in Clifton for tea.

Paul remembers during the late 1950s early 1960s looking across from the rhubarb fields which were at that time level with Wakefield Road which gave way to long grass and then some derelict buildings. The buildings had thick walls and were protected by guard dogs. As time went by the guards dogs and their handlers left.

Paul’s question is about the use these buildings were being put to. He thinks they were used by Huddersfield chemical company LB Holliday who used them for the manufacture of picric acid during the First World War.

I would be interested to hear from anyone who can recall those derelict buildings and what they were used for during the late 50s and early 60s. If you can help contact me by email: enquiries@chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk