Echoes of the past: Were you at this swimming gala?

Were you one of the parents watching the swimming gala at Brighouse swimming baths?

Happy days at the old Brighouse swimming baths in Millroyd Street during the 1970s. A close up of the man in uniform stood with the boys at the side of the pool and the swimming pool lane markings would suggest this was a scout and / or cubs swimming gala.

Perhaps you were one of the anxious parents and relatives keenly watching and cheering on from the balcony ?

I was not in the scouts or cubs but do remember as I am sure many readers will. Taking part or just watching and cheering on your team in the school house team swimming galas of over 50 years ago.