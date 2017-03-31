Echoes of the past: Were you at this swimming gala?

Happy days at the old Brighouse swimming baths in Millroyd Street during the 1970s. A close up of the man in uniform stood with the boys at the side of the pool and the swimming pool lane markings would suggest this was a scout and / or cubs swimming gala.

Perhaps you were one of the anxious parents and relatives keenly watching and cheering on from the balcony ?

I was not in the scouts or cubs but do remember as I am sure many readers will. Taking part or just watching and cheering on your team in the school house team swimming galas of over 50 years ago.