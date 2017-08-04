Echoes of the past: The rise of Smartphone Zombies

Road works in Commercial Street during the 1980s.

With little to no traffic those two children out with their mothers doing a bit of shopping would have had no trouble crossing the road.

The man on the right looking down would not be operating his mobile phone in those days but he is obviously distracted with something.

I recently read that in Honolulu in Hawaii there is a new law making it an offence to be actively using your mobile phone whilst crossing the road.

Anyone caught offending receives a fixed penalty ticket of between $15 and $99.

The reason given for this is in the interest of road safety.

Those people who are obsessed with their phones when it is head down and totally ignoring or being unaware of the traffic conditions are being nick-named Smartphone Zombies.

The authorities say this is to try and reduce the number of road accidents.

If you know any of these people caught on camera in Commercial Street that day are they still around in Brighouse?