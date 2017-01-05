Echoes of the past: The history of Blakeborough’s of Brighouse

When it came to valves for fluid control the name of Blakeborough’s of Brighouse was known throughout the world. From its 1828 humble beginnings in Brighouse town centre, in the cellar of what is now the new Direct2Mum shop at 2 Bradford Road. It grew into a 15 acre site in River Street off Birds Royd lane, Brighouse and employed over 1200 people, many from the town itself.

The company was able to supply a wide range and size of valves. Some of these included; waterworks, electric generating stations, drainage schemes, marine and dock installations and many more.

From this large company saw the birth of a number of new valve companies in Brighouse including Blackhall Engineering which was formed in 1965, Kent Introl in 1967, Alco Valves in 1977 and GA Valves over 25 years ago. All supplying products to the home and overseas markets and maintaining a long held tradition in Brighouse of a quality product and service.

The giant Blakeborough’s business came to and end and was closed on the 12 April 1989.

This photograph from the 1950s shows the large valve machining and erecting shop and was just one of the many departments of this industrial giant that helped to put Brighouse on the world map of industrial history.