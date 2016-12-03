Echoes of the past: The Christmas countdown begins and a visit from Father Christmas

The countdown to Christmas is now really on - I suppose it’s an age thing now for me but once I see the television advertisements for the 1946 James Stewart film ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’, well, for me Christmas is now just around the corner. I like many readers have watched this film year after year and never get tired of it.

When I was the age these children are in this 1980s photograph taken outside Brighouse Co-op in King Street with one of Santa’s helpers a television film would have been the last thing on my mind.

‘I’ve come to see Santa’, that was enough for me, I knew that Christmas was now just around the corner now.