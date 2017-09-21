Echoes of the past: The changing names at Brighouse junction

Standing in King Street I suppose we could have called it five, well almost, six lane ends, with Wakefield Road to the right of the Round House, then Clifton Road to the left.

But can you remember the unsighted four lane ends? There was what was originally called Police Street, but to many readers this is known by the more familiar name of Lawson Road.

These are the easy ones, so, can you remember the names of the last two? Firstly Dale Street. This was the name given to a nineteenth century street after one of St Paul’s Church stalwarts, Emmanuel Dale. The sixth is probably the hardest – it was a small street between Dale Street and Clifton Road – yes, that was Queen Street.

At the end of Queen Street was St James Mixed School as it was called at the turn of the nineteenth century. In those days a Miss Denham was the head teacher.

On the left of our featured photograph you can just see a little bit of the Brighouse Co-op, next door to the greengrocers, which I am sure many will remember when Mr Hall ran his business from there. Helped by his son Graham, who in later years would make his name and be so well thought of in the world of local politics.

More up to date, before its demolition it was a taxi office but today is part of the car park which was part of Dale Street.

The tall building next to Dale Street is the Salvation Army Citadel which they took over after Brighouse Magistrates Court, which had used the building, was closed in 1995 and local justice was transferred to Halifax.

The building started life as the Sunday School to the St Paul’s Wesleyan Church which was on the opposite corner of this photograph. The church was demolished and is now the car park behind M&Co.

And finally a little bit of late news. It has been announced (September 8) the Bradford-based firm of Greenwoods Menswear Limited has appointed Deloitte LLP as administrators. Greenwoods operates from 65 outlets in the UK and employs 318 staff.

The business continues to trade as normal and no redundancies have yet been announced.

Although it is many years since the branch in Commercial Street closed, this is another bad day for the high street.

I am sure many readers in Brighouse will remember calling into the shop to buy a present for the man in your life at birthdays and Christmas. I certainly hope the administrators manage to save this well known name.