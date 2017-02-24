Echoes of the past: Special concert at Southowram Church

For our second photograph this week we are staying in Southowram with a special concert at St Anne-in-the-Grove Church.

It was in 2004 when I read about the roof problems at the church and the efforts that were being made to raise much needed funds to have it repaired.

Back in those days I was a member of the band and its concert secretary. ‘We must be able to help’, I thought to myself. A quick telephone call to Father Guy Jamieson the minister at the church and he explained just how bad the roof was.

I offered the services of the band to provide a concert at no expense, except tea and biscuits for the band members and all monies raised the church would keep.

Father Guy was delighted and on the arranged date the band arrived and played to a full house at the church. It was a most memorable evening for everyone concerned.

At the conclusion of the concert Father Guy expressed his pleasure at seeing so many people in the audience and was a sure everyone would like the band to return.

In this memorable photograph taken at the concert on the 26 June 2004 are (left to right): Tony Holroyd one of the band’s B flat tuba players; Father Guy Jamieson and seated holding Tony’s tuba is Janet Dunn the Project Rainbow co-ordinator at the church.