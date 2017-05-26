Echoes of the past: Solving playground problems with director of Calderdale Housing

There is nothing quite like getting one of the top council officials to view a problem.

It was all of twenty-three years ago when this photograph was taken.

These young students from Field Lane Junior and Infant School could not have done better when Brian Fairclough, the director of Calderdale Housing, came to view their problem himself.

These youngsters are armed with pens and notepads, ready to take notes when he came to see the play ground problems for himself.

The children photographed on May 25, 1994 with Brian are Carl Sykes, Leanne Garforth and Joseph Eubank.

The students will all now be approaching thirty years old and will I am sure on seeing themselves all those years ago it will bring back memories of their childhood days.

