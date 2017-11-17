Echoes of the past: Snapshot shows town’s thriving industrial past

Almost a dozen mill chimney’s and all within a few minutes’ walk from the town centre. This is a real snapshot in time caught on camera c1900. This illustrates what a thriving industrial town Brighouse was over a century ago.

Today, the Millroyd apartments are all that remains of Brighouse’s rise and prosperity from the Industrial Revolution. The days when these giant monolith’s of industry employed thousands of people.

You may be interested to see how the industrial landscape of Brighouse developed and changed from the Industrial Revolution. ‘Brighouse at Work’ is my latest book and illustrates how Brighouse developed its industry from c1760. Further information about the book can be found on my new website www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk or by contacting me on 01422-205763 or email: enquiries@chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk