Echoes of the past: Raising food for needy in Bosnia

Eight happy smiling faces at St Joseph’s RC School Hove Edge. These young people posing for this photograph are just a small group who are representing the school and its efforts in raising food for the needy people of Bosnia.

We have all read about the horrible things that happened during the dark days in that part of the world in the early 1990s. It is good that these young people along with many others across the UK all helped in Bosnia’s time of need.

It is almost 25 years ago that these children gathered around their food raising efforts. Many will now be 30 years old and seeing this photograph will bring back this and many other memories of their days at St Joseph’s.

Sadly, I do not have the names of any of the children, perhaps you are one of them? If you can name these children please contact me by e-mail enquiries@chrishelme-Brighouse.org.uk or 01422-205763