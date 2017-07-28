Echoes of the past: Passion for miniature steam trains

With the many large scale events now held in Brighouse I would like to take this opportunity to remind readers about another gem of an event we have.

This photograph takes you to Ravensprings Park, Cawcliffe Avenue, Brighouse.

The home of the Brighouse Halifax Model Engineers Society, an organisation that has been around since 1932.

The society was formed by a group of like-minded enthusiasts who in those pre Second World War days met in the Brighouse Co-op cafe and at the home of the founder of the society, Douglas Miller.

The war years obviously put a temporary hold on the society’s activities.

In 1948 Douglas Miller asked members if they would join him in constructing a miniature railway on a piece of land he had available. His fellow enthusiasts did not need to be asked twice.

Following the death of the society’s founder and president Douglas Miller, the society purchased the freehold.

This meant it is one of the few societies in the country that owns its own land.

In this photograph taken on May 15, 1994 is miniature steam train driver John Cavalier with passengers David and Haley May on his ‘Mayflower’ engine. This was taken at one of the society’s open days.

Sadly my information does not say who the little boy is standing on the platform.

The next open day the society will be holding is on August 13, 2017.

If you would like more information about this society, please look at its website www.bhme.co.uk.

Let us hope the weather will be a little kinder than it was when our photograph was taken almost 25 years ago.