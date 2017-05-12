Echoes of the past: New garden for Field Lane Nursery

This week’s image is from just over twenty years ago (June 13, 1995). This was a very special event when the new garden was officially finished and opened at the Field Lane Nursery.

It shows just what you can do with a big old tractor type tyre - convert it into a big plant stand. Seeing that takes me back to the days when it was popular to cut the edge of an old car tyre and then turn it inside out and make a plant stand out of it. I know we had a couple of those, mind you whoever started the idea soon caught on and before long everyone was making them.

The zebra crossing to give children road safety advice is always a good thing and there is nothing like starting them off early.

The two children in the foreground holding the notice which says ‘All the Children at Field Lane Nursery would like to say Thankyou for our Garden’, are (left to right) Richard Jackson and Carly Doyle. Helping the children with the notice is Philip Bunn.