Echoes of the past: Looking at Brighouse from above

This fascinating aerial image was taken c1970 and shows Brighouse Road to the left. This is the main road through from Hove Edge to Hipperholme and the large building is the new Phillips International Electrical Company.

This company bought the Brooke’s Nonslip Stone site, which had been the heart of the Brooke’s stone company empire almost from when it was started in 1840, but in 1969 all that remained of this once proud company was sold off at public auction.

Having bought the site Phillips it had to be cleaned from decades of contamination from brick making and more importantly the site of the Brooke’s chemical works. It was there in 1917 the company was manufacturing picric acid for the First world War efforts and there was a huge explosion. This resulted in five people losing their lives.

Whilst in this photograph the main factory buildings are up, there are signs that a lot more work is still needed.

The company brought employment to the area in a new, modern and clean working environment unlike the previous industries on the site.

It was all change in 1985 when David Ross and Derek Clee led a buyout team and the company became Crosslee. Today this company estimates it has manufactured 12 million White Knight tumble dryers, and calculates it is 3000 dryers are produced daily - a real success story.