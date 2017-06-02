Echoes of the past: Inside a 1935 church magazine

My second piece of nostalgia is also linked to St Matthew’s Church at Lightcliffe - a copy of its very first church magazine dated January 1935 priced 2d. This is certainly a rare find that appeared on eBay.

I wonder if any of the babies shown in the baptism list for the month (December) before this publication was delivered are still around: eighth - Elizabeth Enderby; 23rd Jean Tabour; 27th Nancy Lancaster; 30th Jeffrey Douglas Walker and Roger Lee Whitlam. On Christmas Eve 1935 Frank Holland and Mary Margaret Walls were married.

Looking through the small list of those who had passed away, it includes Sarah Ann Webster, aged 85, of Hipperholme. It is difficult to imagine what Hipperholme would have been like when Sarah was born. Even more fascinating is the death of Mary Sucksmith who was from Underhill Farm, Norwood Green. Norwood Green in the early 1850s. Just what would there have been there at that time?

The advertisements in the magazine give a real insight to the community 82 years ago. On the familiar shops frontage in Leeds Road back then included: Dyson’s at number 5, who were sellers of fish, fruit and poultry. Whilst at number 11 was J.W.Hickman & Sons, a family decorator, grainers and paper hangers. He was not the only decorator advertising there was B.H.Hartley who lived on Ripley Street and then Whitehead and Clarke in St Giles Road.

St Giles Road is also represented by this sales pitch: ‘If your boots or shoes need repairing, try George Mortimer, prices consistent with quality’. Interestingly his business was first opened in 1898. When you consider just how many men and boys would have been working at Brooke’s quarries in this area, this cobbler would have had a very busy life.

With all those families in St Giles Road another business that would have thrived would have been G.L.Greenaway, a pastry cook and confectioner, who also had a shop at Lee’s Buildings Denholmegate Road.

In all publications there is often a full page advertiser and this publication is no exception, in fact it has two. The first is the Brighouse and Lightcliffe Steam Laundry which was at Hoyle House, Lightcliffe and had been in business since 1886. The proprietor George Clayton (who lived in Bramley Lane) reminds readers that his van will be passing your house anytime and can collect all your laundry needs. The second major advertiser was Charles George Calvert, plumbers, hot water and sanitary engineer and general contractor and those were just some of the services this business offered. The featured image is the advertisement in the parish magazine and illustrates from its many services how busy this business would have been.