Echoes of the past: Fundraising for Children in Need

These four top fundraisers were out helping to raise £2000 at the old Tesco Supermarket store in Briggate almost 25 years ago.

Children in Need stalls with all the usual fund raising ideas: Tombola, bran tub and that old favourite the cake stall to tempt shoppers to help by supporting everyone’s efforts.

There were prizes galore for the raffle ranging from a hamper to bottles of wine and chocolate all well supported by Tesco’s.

I am sure these youngsters on the occasions they visit or pass by Wilkinson’s in Briggate will remember that day in November 1995 when the same store was the old Tesco Supermarket and they did their bit for Children in Need.