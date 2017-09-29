Echoes of the past: Fun for all at three legged race

Trying to do a three legged race in bright sunshine and wearing all the proper kit is difficult enough.

In this photograph taken in March 1983 all the young people taking part are certainly not kitted out for the event. Even the man looking on in the trilby and the man in the middle look as though they are having second thoughts about joining in. Geoff Young, the former post delivery man in the town centre is well kitted out for blizzard conditions with his clip board.

All these young people will be touching 40 years old now or almost. If they are still in Brighouse I wonder if they can remember that day all those years ago ?