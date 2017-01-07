Echoes of the past: Fond fairwell at Lower Wyke Moravian Church

This photograph dated December 1994 is what the photographer has described as a ‘Fond Farewell’ image.

Having served at the Lower Wyke Moravian Church it was time for the minister Reverend Philip Cooper, his wife Janet and young family Ben, Hannah and baby Joshua to move on to a new ministry.

I am sure the members of the church from Bailiff Bridge and Lower Wyke will remember Reverend Cooper and his family. He moved to take up a new appointment in the Fairfield area of Manchester. An area where he is still working.