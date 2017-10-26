Echoes of the past: Do you remember trips down to Sunny Vale?

There was something special about the children’s annual summer treat, whether it was the one with Sunday school or one organised by the community.

Many readers will I am sure remember trips down to Sunny Vale, a few pennies for the rides, roller skating, the rowing boats and much more. During the early 1930s some of the Jewish organisations, particularly in the Leeds area would book the whole of Sunny Vale for the day. With anything up to 500 children with adult helpers would travel over. All the rides would be prepaid just as their tea was and then the children would be given tickets for the rides.

Wonderful childhood memories, long before many of them would go to the seaside for a holiday. Pre First World War the thought of a day out would have been perhaps a little bit further than Sunny Vale and the outing was a trip to Batley Park or even Golden Acre Park or even across to Hope Bank in Huddersfield.

Another entertainment complex that children really looked forward to visiting was Belle Vue in Manchester, fun fair, the zoo and much more.

In this featured scratchy old photograph are a really happy group of children, smiles all round. This group were just some of a party of children and helpers from the Smith House Estate community association. I am sure judging from their beaming faces all of them would have had a wonderful day out. The trip was to Belle Vue in 1955. With most of this group now well into their 60s if any are still around I would like to hear from them for their memories of that day. A day I am sure they will still remember. iI can be contacted through my email enquiries@chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk or 01422-205763

