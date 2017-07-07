Echoes of the past: Do you know when this was taken?

Every now and then I discover a photograph that has lots of names and the group they all represent written on the back, but find the photographer has forgotten to date it. This is one of those cases, perhaps you can help.

The group is from St John ‘s Scouts at Rastrick, the leader and the six aside team are Back row (left to right): Kevin Wood, David Holmes, Terry Moon and Robert Haigh. Front row (left to right): Paul Walmsley, Samuel Tyndall and Simon Mayes.

What was the date and what why was the photograph taken? If you can help please email: enquiries@chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk or 01422-205763.

I am looking to find photographs and ex-employees from British MonoRail one of the first factory sites built on the then new Armytage Industrial estate c1952 to when it closed in the c1980s. This is to help with my new book about the industry of Brighouse.