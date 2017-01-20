Echoes of the past: Celebrating Tesco’s 21st birthday

It is just a few days to go and this happy event will be 20 years old. It was taken as part of the celebrations that Tesco Supermarket in Briggate back in those days. Tesco opened in 1975 in what was the old Hillards Supermarket.

These three members of staff helping in the celebrations are: (left to right) Miss Claire Empsall, Mrs Joyce Ketteridge and Mr Blobby himself - well the real Mr Blobby could not make it so Andrew Vardy may have just drawn the short straw to play the part instead. The photograph is dated 28 January 1996.